UAE, Jordan agree to enhance recognition of seafarers’ certificates of competence

DUBAI, 8th May, 2024 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) and Jordan's Ministry of Transport signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to drive cooperation, capacity building, and knowledge exchange and enhance mutual recognition of seafarers' certificates of competence.

The MoU was signed by Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs at MoEI, and Omar Al-Dabbas, Director-General of the Jordanian Maritime Authority. It reaffirmed the two sides' keenness to explore new opportunities and partnerships in the maritime sector and promote maritime education and training to advance socioeconomic and cultural development.

Al Malek said, "This MoU plays a key role in supporting mutual interests, including advancing maritime scientific and technological knowledge and sharing of technologies, experiences, and information. The UAE and Jordan enjoy longstanding relations. Capitalising on these relations is essential to drive progress across the board, particularly in the maritime sector, which forms a main pillar of national economies."

She added, "The UAE follows a collaborative approach, where partnerships serve as a powerful tool to achieving our goals. We are pleased to join forces with Jordan's Ministry of Transport to unlock new areas for collaboration that can positively impact both nations. The maritime sector is in dire need of effective partnerships to transfer technological developments and keep pace with our vision for the future as the sector is a main driver of sustainable development."

The Director-General of the Jordanian Maritime Authority emphasised the depth of both nations' bilateral relations, which are nurtured under the wise leaderships of both countries.

She also expressed pride in the advanced state to which the two nations' relations have progressed in all aspects and their desire to keep strengthening it in the maritime sector, emphasising the high degree of collaboration between the two sides in this area to promote their mutual goals to fulfill the goals of sustainable development, optimise human potential, protect the marine environment.

Furthermore, Al-Dabbas stressed how keenly both parties are to progress maritime education and training to keep up with changing industry trends, promote cooperation between maritime education and training institutions in the two countries, and ensure exceptional outcomes.

The MoU reflects the UAE's and Jordan's commitment to implementing the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) and its amendments and ensuring the competency and eligibility of seafarers from both sides to achieve the highest standards for marine safety, property protection, and maritime environmental preservation.