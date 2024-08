Dakar 2026 to bring the world’s best young athletes in Senegal for the first Olympic sporting event to be held on African soil

PARIS,11th August, 2024 (WAM) – As the Olympic Games Paris 2024 draw to a close, attention is turning to the next summer Olympic event – the Youth Olympic Games (YOG) Dakar 2026.The YOG Dakar 2026 will take place across two weeks from 31 October 2026, bringing together the world’s best young athlete...