ADNOC Gas announces record Q2 net income of $1.19 billion

ADNOC Gas plc today announced strong financial results for the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, posting an adjusted net income of $1,190 million, a 21% year-on-year (y-o-y) improvement exceeding market expectations.Revenues for the Q2 period of $6,076 million are an increase of 13% y-o-y. Within the UA...