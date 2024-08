African Development Bank forecasts Algeria's GDP of 4% in 2024 and 3.% in 2025

ALGIERS, 14th August, 2024 (WAM) – Algeria’s economic recovery is strengthening and its gross domestic product (GDP), which increased by 3.6 percent in 2022 and 4.2 percent in 2023, is set to be 4.0% in 2024 and 3.7% in 2025, according to the African Development Bank Group’s Country Report 2024, whi...