Jordanian economy offered 95,342 job opportunities in 2023

AMMAN, 14th August, 2024 (WAM) – The Jordanian economy offered 95,342 job opportunities in 2023 compared with 89,500 in 2022, Minister of Government Communication Muhannad Al-Mubaideen said.Mubaideen said during the Government Communication Forum that the increase entails a "strength" in the nation...