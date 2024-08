Bayanat reports revenue of AED273 million in H1 2024

ABU DHABI, 14th August, 2024 (WAM) – Bayanat (ADX: BAYANAT), a leading AI-powered geospatial solutions provider, today announced its continued solid financial results for the first half of 2024.Over the first half of 2024, Bayanat’s revenue reached AED273 million, an 18% increase year-over-year. ...