Gulf Women Creativity Award to receive entries until Nov.18

SHARIAH, 15th August, 2024 (WAM) – Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs and wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, the Cultural Office of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs launched the seventh session of the Sharjah Aw...