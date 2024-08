Korea's auto exports dip 9.1% in July

SEOUL, 15th August, 2024 (WAM) -- South Korea's car exports fell 9.1% last month from a year earlier due to a high base effect, data showed Thursday.The combined value of car shipments came to US$5.4 billion in July, down from $5.9 billion won in the same month last year, according to the data comp...