Saudi Arabia’s reserves grow 6% to $452.8 bn in July

RIYADH, 17th August, 2024 (WAM) – Saudi Arabia’s official reserve assets increased to SR1.7 trillion ($452.8 billion) in July, marking a 6.06 percent year-on-year rise, according to recent data.According to Arab News, data from the Saudi Central Bank, known as SAMA, revealed that international curre...