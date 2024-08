China launches new remote sensing satellite group

XICHANG, 17th August, 2024 (WAM) – China launched a Long March-4B carrier rocket on Friday to place a new group of remote sensing satellites in space, state news agench Xinhua reported Saturday.The satellites of the Yaogan-43 01 group were launched at 3:35 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Xichang Sate...