Quake of magnitude 7.2 hits off coast of Russia's Kamchatka

MOSCOW, 18th August, 2024 (WAM) -- A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka region at a depth of 51 km, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Saturday.The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said there was a tsunami threat from the quake, a...