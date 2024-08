ADIHEX 2024 begins 31 August showcasing Emirati heritage, fishing traditions

The 21st edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2024 will take place from 31st August to 8th September, 2024, at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of ...