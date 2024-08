Dubai-based Emirati companies invest $1.4 billion in China between 2015-2023

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said that Dubai-based Emirati companies had invested a total of $1.4 billion in the Chinese market from 2015 to 2023.Lootah highlighted the increasing interest of Dubai-based Emirati companies in expanding their presence in China, driven by...