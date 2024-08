El-Sisi emphasises 'utmost' importance of immediate ceasefire in Gaza in phone call with US President

CAIRO, 23rd August, 2024 (WAM) – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from US President Joe Biden this evening.The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency said the call came within the framework of the intensive mediation efforts exerted by the two countries to cease fire in t...