Türkiye records 29 million tourists Jan-Jul

Foreign arrivals in Türkiye grew by 8.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) to nearly 29 million from January to July, the country's Anadolu Agency reported.According to official data released on Friday, foreign tourist arrivals in the country increased by 2.6 percent YoY to 7.3 million in July.Figures from ...