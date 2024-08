Mohammed bin Rashid: UAE non-oil foreign trade hits all-time high of AED1.395 trillion in H1 2024, marking 11.2% growth

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, continues to achieve unprecedented milestones in its non-oil foreign trade.His Highness Sheikh Mo...