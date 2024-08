UAE youth team wins 18 medals at World Jiu-Jitsu Cup 2024 in Croatia

The UAE national Jiu-Jitsu youth team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, concluded its participation in the World Jiu-Jitsu Cup 2024 in Zadar, Croatia, on Saturday evening.The UAE champions won a total of 18 medals, including 5 gold, 6 silver, and 7 bronze, in this second edition of the tourn...