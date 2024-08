EU balance for trade in goods hit €40.4 bn in Q2-24

BRUSSELS, 26th August, 2024 (WAM) – The EU balance for trade in goods was €40.4 billion in the second quarter of 2024, down from €55.3 billion in the previous quarter, according to figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. As such, the trade balance has now shown a...