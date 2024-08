‘Mother of the Nation’ plays pivotal role in empowering Emirati women: Noura Al Suwaidi

Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women's Union (GWU), underscored the unwavering support and appreciation Emirati women have received from the wise leadership since the establishment of the UAE.On the occasion of Emirati Women's Day, celebrated annually on August 28th, Al Suwaidi ...