S. Korea exports rise for 11th straight month in August on strong chip demand

SEOUL, 1st September, 2024 (WAM) – (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports extended on-year gains to the 11th straight month in August, data showed Sunday, driven by the strong demand for semiconductors.Outbound shipments rose 11.4 percent on-year to US$57.9 billion last month, according to the data comp...