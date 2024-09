S. Korea's exports of Hyundai, Kia hybrid vehicles jump 35.2%

Exports of hybrid cars by Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Corp. jumped 35.2 percent on-year in the first seven months of this year, industry data showed Sunday.Yonhap news agency quoted data from the Korea Automobile and Mobility Association as saying that Hyundai Motor and Kia exported a t...