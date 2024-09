Adil Khalid wins gold at European Sailing Championships

Adil Khalid, an Olympic sailor from Al Hamriyah Club, won gold in the ILCA6 category at the European Open Championship which Germany hosted from August 29th to September 1st, 2024.Humaid Al Shamsi, Chairman of Al Hamriyah Club, commended Adil Khalid on his ongoing success in overseas events. This vic...