ACWA Power, SEWA sign deal for Sharjah’s first Independent water project

SHARJAH, 4th September, 2024 (WAM) – Saudi-listed ACWA Power today signed an agreement with Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) to develop Sharjah’s first Independent Water Project (IWP) that will help meet the increasing demand for potable water in the emirate.The Hamriyah IWP wil...