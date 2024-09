Kuwait holds Jordan to 1-1 at World Cup '26 qualifier

Kuwait's soccer team held Jordan to a 1-1 draw at Amman stadium on Thursday, as part of AFC Group B qualifiers for the FIFA 2026 World Cup.According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Jordan scored the opener in the 13th minute by Musa Al-Taamari, raising his goals to six in the qualifiers.Kuwait ne...