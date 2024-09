Boeing Starliner departs ISS without its astronaut crew

WASHINGTON,7th September, 2024 (WAM) – Boeing's first Starliner capsule to carry astronauts to the International Space Station left the orbiting lab on Friday (Sept. 6) leaving its crew behind as it prepares for landing.The uncrewed Starliner spacecraft undocked from the station at 6:04 p.m. EDT (2...