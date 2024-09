World cereal total utilisation in 2024/25 is forecast to rise to 2 852 million tonnes:FAO

ROME, 7th September, 2024 (WAM) – The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) trimmed its forecast for global cereal production in 2024, now pegging it at 2 851 million tonnes, almost on par with that of 2023.The new Cereal Supply and Demand Brief attributed its revisions to re...