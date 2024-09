13 dead, 46 injured in Cote d'Ivoire tanker-bus collision

A fuel tanker crashed into an intercity bus in northern Cote d'Ivoiret on Friday, leaving at least 13 people dead and 46 injured, including 19 children, according to local authorities. The collision occurred on the Katiola-Niakara highway, triggering a fire that was later controlled by the local fi...