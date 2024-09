Low 'Danube' reveals sunken World War Two ships in Serbia, Hungary

MOHACS, Hungary/PRAHOVO, Serbia, 11th September, 2024 (WAM) -- The wrecks of explosives-laden ships sunk in the River Danube during World War Two have emerged near Serbia's river port town of Prahovo, after a drought in July and August that saw the river's water level drop, Reuters reported.Four ves...