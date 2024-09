UN condemns killing of children, women, UNRWA staff in Israeli shelling of school in Gaza

António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, condemned the death of at least 18 people, including children, women, and six UNRWA staff, in Israeli airstrikes that hit a school serving as a shelter in Nuseirat on 11th September.In a statement carried by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for th...