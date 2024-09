China's fixed-asset investment grows 3.4% Jan-Aug

China's fixed-asset investment rose 3.4 percent year on year (YoY) in the first eight months of 2024, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Saturday.In a statement carried by Xinhua News Agency, the NBS said that the investment totalled CN¥32.94 trillion (about US$4.64 trillion) dur...