UAE National Team sprinter Maryam Karim advances to final of 200-meter race in Arab Junior Athletics Championship

TAIF, Saudi Arabia, 15th September, 2024 (WAM) – The UAE National Team sprinter Maryam Karim has advanced to the final of the 200-meter race in the 10th edition of the Arab Junior Athletics Championship (under 18) in Saudi Arabia.Maryam Karim topped the semi-final competition, which included 7 runne...