Magnitude 6.5 quake strikes off British Columbia, Canada

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck off the coastal city of Port McNeill, in British Columbia, Canada, on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.Reuters quoted the USGS as saying that the quake's epicentre in the Pacific Ocean was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles) below the seabed.The ...