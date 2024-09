Al Mansoori claims 5th title triumph in UIM F2 World Championship

PESO DA RÉGUA, Portugal, 16th September, 2024 (WAM) -- Team Abu Dhabi’s Mansoor Al Mansoori recorded a convincing victory in the Grand Prix of Portugal on Sunday as team-mate Rashed Al Qemzi stayed on course for a record fifth title triumph in the UIM F2 World Championship.Starting from pole positio...