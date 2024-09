UAE banking sector’s liquid assets rise to AED800 billion by end of Q2-24

The liquid assets of the UAE's banking sector exceeded AED800 billion by the end of Q2 2024, according to the latest statistics of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE).The value of liquid assets recorded AED801.52 billion at the end of Q2 2024, a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 20.2 percent, or AED135 billio...