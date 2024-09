Number of centenarians in Japan up for 54th straight year to over 95,000

The number of people aged 100 or older in Japan was estimated at a record 95,119 in September, marking an increase for the 54th year in a row, Kyodo News reported on Tuesday, quoting the health ministry data. The total number of centenarians as of 15th September, was up 2,980 from a year earlier, w...