IFBB Mr and Ms World Championship to be held in Fujairah on October 3-5

FUJAIRAH, 18th September, 2024 (WAM) – The organising committee of the prestigious Mr. and Ms. World Bodybuilding Championship has announced that the event will take place from October 3 to 5 at the Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah. Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed ...