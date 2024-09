Real Madrid, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Aston Villa, Sporting Lisbon secure their first Champions League wins

ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2024 (WAM) – Real Madrid defeated Germany's Stuttgart on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. This first-round match added the first 3 points to their tally at their maiden Champions League match.In the same round, Liverpool defeated Italy's Milan 3-1 at the San Siro...