'Micro DME Oman Crude Oil Futures' renamed to 'Micro GME Oman Crude Oil Futures': DFM

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) has announced that it will be changing the name of existing listed “Micro DME Oman Crude Oil Futures” to “Micro GME Oman Crude Oil Futures” which are available for trading on DFM Derivatives platform.In a circular on Wednesday, DFM said that the change is part of the Duba...