UAE's Fatima Khasif wins silver medal at women's kumite -68 kg competition in China

UAE Karate National Team Fatima Khasif won the silver medal in the women's kumite -68 kg competition at the ongoing Asian Championships for men and women in Hangzhou, China.Khasif secured her medal after defeating Saudi Arabia's Lama Kifi 6-0 in the first match, followed by a 10-3 victory over a Japa...