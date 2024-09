China's central bank conducts $22.7 billion via reverse repos Monday

China's central bank conducted 160.1 billion yuan (about US$22.7 billion) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.7 percent, as well as 74.5 billion yuan of 14-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.85 percent Monday.Xinhua news agency quoted the People's Bank of China as saying that...