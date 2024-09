Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Coquimbo in Chile

COQUIMBO, Chile, 23rd September, 2024 (WAM) -- An earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitude struck Coquimbo in Chile on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.Reuters quoted EMSC as saying that the quake was at a depth of 38 kms (23.61 miles).