Masdar to acquire ‘Saeta’ from Brookfield for $1.4 billion

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) today announced the proposed acquisition of Saeta Yield from Brookfield Renewable, together with its institutional partners (Brookfield), for an implied enterprise value of c. US$1.4 billion (€1.2 billion).Closing of the transaction is subject to customary approvals an...