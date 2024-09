SRTI Park’s Women in Technology Forum 2024 spotlights role of women in fast-growing AI field

SHARJAH, 25th September, 2024 (WAM) – The Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry, poised to grow at 37.3 percent annually between now and 2030, was the key focus of the Women in Tech Forum hosted by the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation (SRTI) Park today, and attended by Sheikha Bodour bi...