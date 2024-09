UAE reaffirms commitment to green infrastructure, private capital mobilisation at AIIB Board of Governors’ meeting

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, 27th September, 2024 (WAM) -- The UAE participated in the annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.The country was represented by Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Developmen...