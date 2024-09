Emirati student receives Leadership Medal, two gold medals at London International Inventions and Trade Expo

In a testament to Dubai's commitment to fostering talent and innovation, Emirati student Ali Humaid Al Loughani was awarded the ‘Leadership Medal’ and two gold medals at the 6th International Inventions and Trade Expo held in London from 24th to 26th September.Al Loughani, supported by Digital Duba...