New ADB–IFFEd Partnership to unlock $500 mn in concessional education financing in Asia and Pacific

MANILA,28th September, 2024 (WAM) – The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has signed an agreement with the International Finance Facility for Education (IFFEd) that will enable at least $500 million in new concessional education funding for lower middle-income countries (LMICs) in Asia and the Pacific...