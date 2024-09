China's Xizang transmits 14.6 billion kWh of clean energy out of region

As of 30th August, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region has transmitted 14.6 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean energy outside the region since 2015, according to a press conference held on Sunday.Xinhua quoted the State Grid Xizang Electric Power Company Limited as saying that the power h...