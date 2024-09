COP28 Presidency attends UN General Assembly to mobilise global leaders to deliver on mandate of UAE Consensus, drive sustainable socioeconomic growth

This week, the COP28 Presidency attended the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, and New York Climate Week, to mobilise global leaders to deliver on the mandate of the UAE Consensus as a framework for keeping 1.5°C within reach. Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Tech...