‘Fertiglobe’ approves $150 million interim dividend for H1 2024

Fertiglobe today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an interim cash dividend for H1 2024 of $150 million, equivalent to AED551 million or 6.6 fils per share. The dividend will be paid during October 2024 to shareholders of record as at 10th October 2024.Fertiglobe’s robust balance she...