ENOC mulling expansion of its Jebel Ali Oil Refinery: CEO

DUBAI, 1st October, 2024 (WAM) -- Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), has revealed plans to expand the company's Jebel Ali Oil Refinery and its network of fuel stations in the country as part of its investment strategy.In statements to the Emirates News Agency (W...